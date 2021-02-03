City of Columbia presents fourth community session on Color of Law

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia and other local partners are presenting a community conversation on race relations. The virtual session will take place Thursday from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

The topic will be “Where Do We Go from Here: Innovative Solutions from Today’s Mayors.”

Speakers at the event will include Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Jackson, Mississippi Mayor Chokwe Lumumba.

Click here to register for the free event.