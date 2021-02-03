Coastal football adds two mid-year transfers for 2021

CONWAY, S.C. (CCU) – Coastal Carolina football head coach Jamey Chadwell announced the addition of two student-athletes in mid-year transfers Zovon Lindsay (Fayetteville, N.C./Trinity Christian School/NC State) and Emmanuel Johnson (North Charleston, S.C./Fort Dorchester High School/Georgia Tech).

The duo joins a signing class that includes 19 student-athletes from seven states spanning over the east and southeast in South Carolina (7), Georgia (5), North Carolina (2), Florida (2), Virginia (1), Connecticut (1), and Massachusetts (1).

“We are excited about this entire 19-men class,” said coach Chadwell. “We were able to fill some positions will help us continue to build our program and continue our quest to be champions both on and off the field. Most importantly, we have added young men that believe in our culture, our team, our staff, and in Coastal Carolina football.”

The 2021 early signing class ranked in December 2020 second in the Sun Belt overall by both 247sports and Rivals.

For information on each new Chant, visit NSD21 Central here: https://goccusports.com/news/2020/12/16/nsd21_central.aspx.

2021 Signing Class

Charles Arnold Jr. (DB * 5-10 * 165 * Fairburn, Ga./Langston Hughes HS) ^

Max Balthazar (RB * 5-11 * 190 * Fort Lauderdale, Fla./TRU Prep Academy/University School)

Tom Bambrick (OL * 6-4 * 305 * Madison, Conn./Daniel Hand HS)

Jared Brown (WR * 6-0 * 175 * Lilburn, Ga./Parkview HS)

Tré Douglas III (DB * 6-2 * 195 * McDonough, Ga./Vanderbilt) ^

Tobias Fletcher (DB * 5-10 * 165 * Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS) ^

Ze’marion Harrell (LB * 6-2 * 220 * Virginia Beach, Va./Salem HS)

Emmanuel Johnson (DE * 6-6 * 265 * North Charleston, S.C./Fort Dorchester HS/Georgia Tech) ^

AJ Jones III (RB * 5-10 * 180 * St. Johns, Fla./Bartram HS)

Zovon Lindsay (OL * 6-4 * 290 * Fayetteville, N.C./Trinity Christian School/NC State) ^

Ty Lyles (QB * 6-2 * 215 * Kernersville, N.C./East Forsyth HS) ^

Kiylan Miller (Spur * 6-3 * 175 * Forest City, N.C./Chase HS)

Jared Morrow (OL * 6-5 * 290 * Carrollton, Ga./Mt. Zion HS)

Dre Pinckney (DB * 6-0 * 200 * Boiling Springs, S.C./Boiling Springs HS)

Chris Rhone (WR * 6-4 * 200 * Columbia, S.C./Gray Collegiate Academy)

Josaiah Stewart (DE * 6-2 * 245 * Everett, Mass./Everett HS)

Malachi Taylor (WR * 6-3 * 190 * Goose Creek, S.C./Goose Creek HS) ^

Jameson Tucker (WR * 6-2 * 190 * Mauldin, S.C./Mauldin HS)

Anthony Walton (OL * 6-4 * 300 * Lamar, S.C./Lamar HS) ^

^mid-year enrollees that joined the team in January 2021