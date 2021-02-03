Gamecocks land 4-star JUCO linebacker “Bam” Martin-Scott

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer has been incredibly active recruiting the transfer portal and the junior college level since he stepped foot on campus, and that trend continued on National Signing Day.

The Gamecocks landed four-star outside linebacker Tavareon “Bam” Martin-Scott out of Dodge City Community College in Dodge City, Kansas.

Dodge City didn’t play football in 2020, but in 2019 Martin-Scott led the team with 3.5 sacks and was second on the team with 42 tackles. He plans to play with Dodge City for the spring season in 2021 before joining the Gamecocks over the summer.

He also held offers from Akron, Arizona, Ball State and Buffalo.