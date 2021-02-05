LCSD: Orangeburg man charged with stealing a truck from a used car dealership

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says an Orangeburg man has been charged with stealing a truck from a West Columbia used car dealership. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, two witnesses say they saw a truck halfway through a fence and stuck in a ditch near the used car lot on East Steele Road. The witnesses also say they saw an individual running away from the truck.

Deputies say they found 20-year-old Andre Spencer McCartney hiding in the woods near the car lot. Officials say he was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

According to deputies, the dealership owner told them someone had taken the keys to the truck, valued at almost $23,000, a few days prior to the incident.

Authorities say McCartney was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.