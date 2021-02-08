Consumer News: Gas prices on the rise, unemployment rate drops and more!

CNN– If you’re filling up at the pump this week, gas prices are on the rise. Right now, drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.19 per gallon. That’s up nearly three cents from last week and almost 15 cents higher than a month ago. The national average has also jumped to $2.45 a gallon.

The U.S. unemployment rate saw its first drop in two months, but there is still a struggle to bring back jobs. According to this weekends report, the jobless rate fell to 6.3% in January. Although 49,000 jobs were added to the nation’s economy last month, the country is still down nearly 10 million jobs since before the pandemic. The Congressional Budget Office predicts the labor market may not return to its pre-pandemic level until 2024.

Despite some radio stations refusing to play country music singer Morgan Wallen’s new album, his sales are up. This, after video surfaced last week showing him using a racial slur. His new album topped the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth week in a row. Wallen’s recording contract has been suspended indefinitely, but Rolling Stone reports Wallen’s sales jumped more than 1,200% last Wednesday, the day after TMZ released the video.

Delta Airlines will continue to block middle seats on their flights. The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April. Airlines began blocking middle seats last year during the height of the pandemic. According to Delta, they are now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.