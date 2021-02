LPD looking for man accussed of stealing merchandise from Lowe’s

1/3 LPD Lowe’s 1 Lowe's theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/3 LPD Lowe’s 2 Lowe's theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

3/3 LPD Lowe’s 3 Lowe's theft suspect. Courtesy: Lexington Police Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is looking for a man accussed of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement last month. The suspect is accussed of stealing merchandise valued at $1,600 on January 19.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect should call Detective Alewine at 803-358-7262.