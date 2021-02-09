DHEC: 1,372 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,372 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina 416,073 with 6,885 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 19,498 molecular test results from the latest testing period which produced a percent positive rate of 10.1%.

According to the department, 577,502 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.