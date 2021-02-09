Former Gamecock great passes away at 61

Willie Scott, a University of South Carolina and NFL tight end with ties to multiple midlands schools, passed away Monday. He was 61.

The Newberry native reportedly needed a heart and kidney transplant, but it’s unclear at this time if his death was related.

Scott was a first round draft pick in 1981, the second in South Carolina history, following George Rogers (1980). Scott played for the Kansas City Chiefs until 1985, then signed with the New England Patriots from 1986 until 1988.

He was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2006.