LCSD: Two women arrested on drug charges

1/2 Leslie Ann Saylor Leslie Ann Saylor. Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/2 Katherine Loreen Leiby Katherine Loreen Leiby. Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested two women following a community tip about drug activity in a Red Bank home.

“We received a tip about people selling drugs out of a home in the 5400 block of Platt Springs Road,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “While working on the tip, agents developed probable cause and a judge signed a search warrant for the property.”

In the home, deputies say they found meth, heroin and multiple digital scales.

Authorities say Leslie Ann Saylor, 46, is charged with possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute heroin while 53-year-old Katherine Loreen Leiby is charged with possession of meth.

“Saylor lives at the home,” Koon said. “Leiby was on the scene with meth in her possession.”

Deputies say both women were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center and were later released after meeting the conditions of their bond.