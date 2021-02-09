Perry Dozier retiring after 15 seasons at Spring Valley

Spring Valley basketball coach Perry Dozier, the father and former coach of Gamecock great PJ Dozier, will retire after more than a decade at the school.

Dozier was incredibly successful, making the postseason 12 times in 15 seasons with the Vikings. His team made it to the Class 4A Upper State Championship game in 2016.

On behalf of the @SV_Vikings athletic department, we would like to congratulate @PDozierSr on a successful coaching career and wish him the best in this next chapter of his life. Go Vikings! pic.twitter.com/J1ZnUZP1V9 — SV Athletics (@SV_Athletics) February 9, 2021

Spring Valley is just 1-7 this season and has two more games in a shortened season, due to COVID-19.

Dozier played with his brother at South Carolina in the 1980’s.