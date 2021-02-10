DHEC: 1,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 39 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 1,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 additional deaths in the state. This brings South Carolina’s total number of confirmed cases to 417,807 with 6,923 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 18,983 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 12.5%.

According to the department, 548,214 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.