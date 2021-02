Gamecock pitcher enters transfer portal

A Gamecock left-handed pitcher entered the transfer portal, according to South Carolina communications Wednesday.

Dylan Harley, from Summerville, missed the entire 2020 season recovering from Tommy John surgery, but as a freshman, made 22 total appearances with a 3-4 record and a 9.58 ERA.

With Harley gone, USC now has seven left-handed pitchers on the roster.

The Gamecocks open the season against Dayton on Friday, Feb. 19.