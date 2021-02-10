Kiki Herbert Harrigan traded to Seattle Storm

EATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Storm acquired former Gamecock Mikiah “Kiki” Herbert Harrigan from the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday in a trade.

Herbert Harrigan was selected No. 6 overall in the 2020 WNBA draft out of South Carolina. She had a strong rookie campaign, playing all but one game and shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc On Aug. 15 she scored a season-high 11 points, shooting 5-for-6 from the field in just 11 minutes against the New York Liberty.

At South Carolina, Herbert Harrigan was one of three Gamecocks to finish her career with 1,000 points and 200 blocks, alongside A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates. She finished second in blocked shots in school history. Herbert Harrigan was named SEC Tournament MVP in her senior season and was given the nickname “Mad Kiki” for her intensity and defensive prowess

Herbert Harrigan mostly recently played 19 games for Kayseri Basketbol in the Turkish Women’s Basketball League during the 2020-21 season. She averaged 13.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.