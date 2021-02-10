Reds claim former Gamecock Max Schrock Wednesday
CINCINNATI – The Reds claimed former Gamecock infielder Max Schrock off waivers from the Cubs on Wednesday.
According to the organization, Cincinnati’s 40-man roster reached its limit with Schrock’s addition.
Schrock spent the last three seasons in the Cardinals organization, reaching the big leagues in 2020. He hit .176 with one home run in 11 games before being claimed off waivers by the Cubs on Oct. 30.
Schrock has primarily played second base and third base after being selected in the 13th-round by the Nationals in the 2015 MLB Draft.
Over five Minor League seasons (480 games), Schrock is a .300/.354/.406 hitter with 24 homers.