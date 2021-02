CPD invites you to have “Coffee with a Cop” this Friday!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you’ve ever wanted to have your morning coffee with a cop, the Columbia Police Department has got you covered. CPD is having a virtual “Coffee With a Cop” Friday morning at 10 a.m.

#Reminder Virtual #coffeewithacop happening Friday, Feb. 12 at 10 AM on Facebook Live featuring North Region's Cpt. Blair, Lt. Brink & Ofc. Brewer! Join us at https://t.co/Nm0RzXv0Rk. pic.twitter.com/4d1DIpelzT — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 11, 2021

You can join the party on their Facebook Live link. You can submit any questions for officers to answer in their comment section.