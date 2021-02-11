DHEC: 1,428 new confirmed of COVID-19, 84 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,428 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 419,435 with 7,010 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 20,613 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 10.3%.

According to the department, 566,977 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.