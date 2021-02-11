DHEC addresses current vaccine supply concerns

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a board meeting Thursday morning and discussed current vaccine supply issues, as well as concerns that not enough people will get the vaccine even when it becomes available. Officials say if we want to return to the way things were before the pandemic, everyone needs to get the vaccine.

