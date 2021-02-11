RCSD looking for suspect accussed of cutting his stepfather following argument over video game volume

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accussed of cutting his stepfather with a knife. On January 6, deputies say they were called to the 100 block of Woodvale Circle, where they discovered the victim with two lacerations to the upper body.

Investigators say 26-year-old Freddy Garcia got into an argument with his stepfather about the volume of a video game, when he went into the kitchen, grabbed a knife and proceeded to cut his stepfather. According to deputies, witnesses tell them the Garcia was last seen being dropped off at an El Cheapo gas station.

If you know where the suspect is, call 911 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.