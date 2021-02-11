Texans hire former Gamecock quarterback as new character coach

The Houston Texans will hire a former Gamecock quarterback to serve as its new character coach.

Dylan Thompson, a South Carolina quarterback from 2010-2014, will move into the new position in Houston after serving in the same role for the Detroit Lions for the last three years.

After going undrafted in 2015, Thompson signed with the San Francisco 49ers, but was released by the team that September. He then signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and 2017 and was later waived by LA.

Thompson will assume many of the same duties with Houston as he had in Detroit. He’ll work with athletes on transitioning to the NFL on and off the field during and after their careers.