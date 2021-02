Valentine’s day gets no love when it comes to spending money this year

Spending this Valentine's day is expected to be down by roughly $5 billion from last year

(CNN) — Valentine’s day is this weekend it doesn’t appear likely that too many of you will dish out dough for your sweetheart. According to the National Retail Federation, spending is expected to be down more than $5-billion dollars compared to last year.

Mary Maloney takes a closer look at the numbers and some spending tips.