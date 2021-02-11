Woman finds herself in sticky situation after using ‘Gorilla Glue’ in her hair

The Lousianna woman says she accidentally used the spray and now can't get the adhesive out of ther hair

(CNN) –A Louisiana woman is arriving in California in order to get out of a “sticky” situation.

You may have heard about Tessica Brown a video she posted on TikTok went viral after she says she mistakenly put Gorilla Glue spray in her hair.

Gorilla Glue is stressing that its product should never be used as any sort of hair product. The company took to twitter to offer kind words to Brown for the unfortunate situation, and wish her the best. They also made a point of reiterating the use of the glue and the fact that on the product warning label it clearly says “Do not get in eyes, on skin, or on clothing.”

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Tessica Brown also took to Twitter where hundreds of people have been wishing her well as she heads to see a special doctor in California. Brown says she”made a mistake and do not plan to sue any company as I stated in the interview with TMZ.”

She went on to thank people for their support before posting this about the ordeal.

I want to take the time out to thank everybody that has been praying for me since day 1. I swear on EVERYTHING I wish I could come to everybody one by one and give you a big hug! I’m praying that I can get through this and keep my hair LOL! this is absolutely embarrassing 🥲 — Tessica Brown (@brown_tessica1) February 9, 2021

Rachel Kim has more.