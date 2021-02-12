DHEC: 2,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 45 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 2,070 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 45 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 421,876 with 7,057 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 37,536 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 8.9%.

According to the department, 608,498 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.