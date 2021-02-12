Former Gamecock Donell Stanley signs with Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Less than a week after former Gamecock Ryan Succop and Kobe Smith earned Super Bowl rings with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll now be joined by another former South Carolina product.

The Buccaneers announced today the signing of former Gamecock offensive lineman Donell Stanley to a one-year contract for next season.

We've signed three more players, bringing back RB C.J. Prosise and adding first-year players DL Sam Renner and C Donell Stanley.https://t.co/Pl6scwpS1K — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 12, 2021

Stanley went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing a contract with the Miami Dolphins. He was waived by the Dolphins in late August and did not play in the NFL in 2020.

As a sixth-year senior in 2019, Stanley started all 12 games, one at left guard and 11 at center. He played in 50 games overall for the Gamecocks, starting the last 38 and seeing extensive experience at all three interior-line positions. Stanley was a team captain for South Carolina in 2019.

The Buccaneers also announced they have signed Kobe Smith to a futures contract for next season as well, giving Tampa Bay a total of three former Gamecocks on the current roster for 2021.