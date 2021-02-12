Pine Ridge Middle moving to virtual learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Officials with Lexington School District Two say Pine Ridge Middle School will temporarily shift to a 100% virtual learning model for two weeks. The district says the decision comes as the school met the 5% district metric for positive COVID-19 cases among students.

The virtual learning period will begin on Tuesday, February 16, the day after Presidents Day, and students are tentatively scheduled to return to campus on Monday, March 1.

The district says no sports, clubs and activities will be held on school grounds during the virtual learning period.

Officials say families can still pick up free meals for students on Mondays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The district recommends reserving meals ahead of time to ensure enough supply. Meals can be ordered by visiting www.lex2.org/apps/news/article/1368403.