Gamecock’s matchup with Tennessee pushed back to Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern conference announced Monday evening that South Carolina and Tennessee’s mens basketball game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

This comes as a result of a COVID positive case, contact tracing, and subsequent quarantining from the Tennessee program.

The first meeting between the Gamecocks and Volunteers was posptoned from Jan. 12 due to COVID issues from the Gamecocks program. There has not been a makeup date announced for that first meeting at this time.

South Carolina and Tennessee will tip off at 9:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.