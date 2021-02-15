LOOK: Steve Spurrier selling Florida beach mansion

Former South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier is selling his beach mansion in Florida.

The house, located in St. Augustine, can be yours for just $5.8 million.

According to realtor.com: “Enjoy sunrises and sunsets from this beautiful oceanfront home in Crescent Beach. The upper level offers views of the Atlantic and the intracoastal from the vast balconies wrapping the home. The 2.58 acre parcel includes both the homesite and the vacant (buildable) lot on the intracoastal. The upper level of this home features a chef’s kitchen complete with 2 cooktops, 3 ovens, wine fridge, walk in pantry and even a TV within view of the breakfast bar. The enormous master suite on this level features a separate sitting room, dual master baths and closets and a flex room for workout, library, nursery, etc. Also on this level is an office with built in bookshelves and a half bath. The ground level features a full kitchen, dining and living room as well as 2 bedrooms suites. The lowest level features an enclosed walkway from the 3-car garage, a sauna, room for a small gym and a storage room. Access all 3 floors via elevator. Above the 3-car garage is an in-law suite with 2 bedrooms, 2 bath and a kitchenette. Solid construction with 12′ solid poured retaining walls. Plumbed for outdoor kitchen. Gated entry. Room for a pool, tennis or basketball court and a lap pool. Generator ready. Pre-wired for outdoor lighting and water feature.”

The house was built back in 2010, when Spurrier was still serving as the Gamecocks’ head football coach. He’s the winningest coach in school history.

