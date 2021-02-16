DHEC: 868 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 868 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of confirmed cases 428,684 with 7,196 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 21,315 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 5.9%.

According to the department 651,113 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.