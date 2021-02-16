Gamecocks set weekend pitching rotation

Mark Kingston announced his weekend rotation today for the Gamecocks’ opening series against Dayton.

Carolina will go with Thomas Farr to open the series Friday, followed by Brannon Jordan on Saturday then Julian Bosnic on Sunday.

Farr went 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA in three starts for the Gamecocks in 2020. He held opponents to just a .113 batting average and struck out 14 batters in 15.2 innings pitched.

The righty Jordan went 2-0 with a 1.71 ERA in four starts for the Gamecocks in 2020 and tied for eighth in the SEC with 32 strikeouts. He ranked second in the conference with a .103 opponents’ batting average.

Bosnic, a lefty, is coming off Tommy John surgery, but threw 6.2 innings of hitless ball coming out of the bullpen in 2020. He also walked eight and struck out seven batters.

The Gamecocks open the season against Dayton at 4 p.m. Friday on SEC Network Plus.