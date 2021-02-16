Jermaine Couisnard, Justin Minaya ruled out for Tennessee game

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Frank Martin announced to the media that South Carolina will be down two starters for the Gamecocks’ trip to Tennessee Wednesday night.

Both Jermaine Couisnard (ankle) and Justin Minaya (head) suffered injuries in Saturday’s game against Ole Miss that will force them to miss at least one game.

Couisnard’s injury came when he went up for a layup in the first half and came down awkwardly on his left ankle after being fouled. He had to be helped off the court and could not put any weight on his left leg. Couisnard went locker room and did not return to the bench.

Minaya’s injury came when he went up to try to intercept an Ole Miss pass in the second half of action. He did not get back on the court in the final minutes of the game, but stayed on the bench and in the team huddles.

Couisnard is currently leading the team with 50 assists this season and is third on the team in points per game (9.7). Minaya is the team’s leading rebounder with 6.9 per game and is fourth on the team in scoring average (8.1).