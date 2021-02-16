Spring Valley grad expected to become UCF defensive coordinator

Spring Valley grad and current Miami Hurricanes linebackers coach Travis Williams is expected to be named Central Florida’s new defensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.

Source: #UCF is expected to hire #Miami's Travis Williams as defensive coordinator. Deal should be finalized soon. Williams worked for Gus Malzahn from 2014-20 at Auburn, the last two seasons as co-DC and linebackers coach. He then joined Miami's staff as linebackers coach. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 16, 2021

Williams will rejoin Gus Malzahn, who was just named UCF’s head coach. The two worked together at Auburn from 2016-20. Williams was Auburn’s co-defensive coordinator from 2019-20.

After graduating from Spring Valley in 2001, Williams played for Auburn from 2001-05.