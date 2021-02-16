Spring Valley grad expected to become UCF defensive coordinator
Spring Valley grad and current Miami Hurricanes linebackers coach Travis Williams is expected to be named Central Florida’s new defensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN on Tuesday.
Williams will rejoin Gus Malzahn, who was just named UCF’s head coach. The two worked together at Auburn from 2016-20. Williams was Auburn’s co-defensive coordinator from 2019-20.
After graduating from Spring Valley in 2001, Williams played for Auburn from 2001-05.