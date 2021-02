Support SC Special Olympics by taking the Polar Plunge this Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– You’re invited to take a plunge for a good cause! The Gamecock Polar Plunge starts at noon this Saturday, at the Maxcy Gregg Pool on Blossom Street in Columbia. This event will help support the South Carolina Special Olympics.

To participate, you need to raise a minimum of $50.

For more information on how to register, visit polarplungesc.com.