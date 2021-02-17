DHEC: 655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 50 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 655 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 429,494 with 7,248 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,746 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 9.1%.

According to the department, 687,669 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.