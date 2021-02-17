DHEC unveils new dashboard on demographics of vaccine recipients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is providing a new resource to determine who is getting the vaccine and who is not. Earlier this week, the agency unveiled the COVID-19 vaccine demographics dashboard.

The online resource provides information based on age group, gender, race, and ethnicity of those who have received COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina.

To see the full dashboard, visit scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccination-dashboard.