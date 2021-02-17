Job openings at Rapid Reliable Testing & free COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – If you’re looking for a job during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rapid Reliable Testing has some openings for you.

Curtis spoke with Matthew O’Leary with Rapid Reliable Testing about those job openings, which includes assisting with COVID-19 testing.

They also talked about multiple free COVID-19 testing sites around the Midlands.

To apply for those openings and to find where you can get free COVID-19 tests, visit Rapid Reliable Testing’s website.