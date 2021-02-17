SEC announces 2021 baseball television schedule

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team will have at least nine games televised on the ESPN family of networks with an additional 38 games on SEC Network Plus.

The Gamecocks open their television schedule on Sunday, March 7 with a noon first pitch against Mercer. That game will be on SEC Network. Carolina heads into SEC play with its Saturday, March 20 game against Vanderbilt televised on SEC Network. First pitch is at 12 p.m. Eastern. The Gamecocks will face Florida Sunday, March 28 at noon on SEC Network.

The annual trip to Charlotte to face North Carolina on Tuesday, April 6 with have a 7 p.m. first pitch on SEC Network. Carolina then hosts Missouri on Sunday, April 11 at noon on SEC Network.

Carolina’s lone appearance in the regular season on ESPNU happens Thursday, April 15 with an 7:30 p.m. Eastern first pitch at LSU. Seven days later, the Gamecocks host Arkansas with a 7 p.m. first pitch on SEC Network. Games at Ole Miss (Saturday, May 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern) and vs. Mississippi State (Sunday, May 9 at 2 p.m.) round out the TV schedule. Both of those games are on SEC Network.

The network has a pair of wild card slots on May 21 and May 22. Carolina hosts Tennessee that weekend and could be slotted in those slots.

Every home game at Founders Park and all SEC contests not televised will be streamed by SEC Network Plus. The schedule begins on Opening Day on Friday, Feb. 19 against Dayton with a 4 p.m. first pitch. SEC Network Plus also will televised the Clemson game at Fluor Field on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Baseball is one of 10 Gamecock sports during the spring season that will have athletics events broadcast live for fans to watch. This includes 99 different events, starting on Jan. 2 and continuing through the end of May, and broadcast on various platforms including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, SEC Network Plus and Gamecocks Online.

All 53 regular-season games also will be available on the Gamecock Radio Network. Flagship station, 107.5 FM, “The Game” is the home of the Gamecocks.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISED GAMES

Sunday, March 7 – Mercer – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Saturday, March 20 – at Vanderbilt – SEC Network (12 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, March 28 – Florida – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 6 – vs. North Carolina – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Thursday, April 15 – at LSU – ESPNU (7:30 p.m. Eastern)

Thursday, April 22 – Arkansas – SEC Network (7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 1 – at Ole Miss – SEC Network (7 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, May 9 – Mississippi State – SEC Network (2 p.m.)

SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 14 – Dayton (4 p.m.)*

Saturday, Feb. 15 – Dayton (1 p.m.)*

Sunday, Feb. 16 – Dayton (12 p.m.)*

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Winthrop (4 p.m.)*

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Clemson (4 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 28 – Clemson (1:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 5 – Mercer (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 6 – Mercer (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 16 – Davidson (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 19 – at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, March 21 – at Vanderbilt (2 p.m. Eastern)

Tuesday, March 23 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 26 – Florida (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 27 – Florida (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 30 – Gardner-Webb (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 2 – at Georgia (6 p.m.)

Saturday, April 3 – at Georgia (2 p.m.)

Sunday, April 4 – at Georgia (1 p.m.)

Friday, April 9 – Missouri (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 10 – Missouri (4 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 13 – Charleston Southern (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 16 – at LSU (8 p.m. Eastern)

Saturday, April 17 – at LSU (3 p.m. Eastern)

Friday, April 23 – Arkansas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 24 – Arkansas (TBA)

Tuesday, April 27 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 30 – at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, May 2 – at Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. Eastern)

Tuesday, May 4 – North Florida (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 7 – Mississippi State (7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 8 – Mississippi State (4 p.m.)

Friday, May 14 – at Kentucky (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 15 – at Kentucky (2 p.m.)

Sunday, May 16 – at Kentucky (1 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 18 – Appalachian State (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 20 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 21 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 22 – Tennessee (4 p.m.)

*One-camera broadcast