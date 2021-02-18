DHEC: 1,451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 32 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,451 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases 431,074 with 7,277 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 21,491 test results from the latest testing period, which produced a percent positive rate of 10%.

According to the department, 710,419 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Palmetto State so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.