DHEC: 1,585 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 51 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 1,585 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 51 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 432,780 with 7,325 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 27,073 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.7%.

According to the department, 710,419 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.