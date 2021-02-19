SCHSL to host basketball state championship games at USC Aiken

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As the high school basketball playoffs are set to begin in the coming days, the SCHSL now knows where the championship games will be held in 2021.

Both the boys and girls championships for all classifications will be held at USC Aiken’s Convocation Center. The championships will take place over a four-day period beginning Wednesday, March 3.

🚨 2020-21 SCHSL Basketball 🏀 Championships 🏆 are set! This year SCHSL will host GIRLS AND BOYS A-AAAAA at @PacerAthletics @USCAiken @USCAConvoCenter !!!! See schedule below: pic.twitter.com/YOdPVwHyb2 — SCHSL (@SCHSL) February 19, 2021

Colonial Life Arena, the high school league’s venue for many years, was not available this season due to COVID concerns.