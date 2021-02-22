Clarke named National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball

TUCSON, Ariz. – Carolina’s Wes Clarke has been named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, the publication announced this morning.

Clarke had a mammoth opening weekend for the Gamecocks, hitting .700 with a 1.800 slugging percentage, a .800 on-base percentage, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two doubles and three home runs in three wins. Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run on Opening Day. He then went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Saturday, also scoring three runs in the win. Clarke reached base three times in the series finale, walking twice, scoring a run and hitting a double in the 5-1 victory.

Clarke was joined by Troy’s Logan Cerny, Southern Mississippi’s Hunter Stanley, Florida Atlantic’s Caleb Pendleton, Texas State’s Zachary Leigh, Dallas Baptist’s Blayne Jones and East Carolina’s Carson Whisenhunt as National Players of the Week.

Clarke and the Gamecocks host Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park.