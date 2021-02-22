Former Gamecock to be released by NFL team

A former Gamecock great is looking for a new team Monday.

Alshon Jeffery will be released by the Philadelphia Eagles in March, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Eagles will also be releasing Alshon Jeffery when the league year begins, which has been obvious for quite a while. A much younger group for 2021. https://t.co/dxlCwsRBK8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

Jeffery only suited up in seven games in 2020 due to multiple injuries and had just six catches for 115 yards and one touchdown. Those stats were the lowest of his career. The ex-Gamecock wideout hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2014.

The Calhoun County High School grad was taken by the Chicago Bears in the 2012 NFL Draft, then signed a contract with the Eagles in 2017.