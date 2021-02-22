Gamecock great to miss time with Yankees due to injury

The Yankees announced Monday that former Gamecock Clarke Schmidt will miss a few weeks due to an injury.

The right-hander underwent an MRI exam and showed he’d strained his common exterior tendon. According to the team, that’s similar to tennis elbow.

The 24-year-old Schmidt had Tommy John surgery back in 2017, but Yankees manager Aaron Boone says his current injury is unrelated.

Schmidt will miss three to four weeks with the injury and likely miss the first month of the regular season.