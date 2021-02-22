Gamecock softball announces latest changes to 2021 schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. (USC) — No. 19 South Carolina softball announced a group of changes to the upcoming schedule on Monday. That includes alterations to this weekend’s Gamecock Invitational, next weekend’s Carolina Classic at North Carolina and game time announcements for the season finale against Kentucky.

All dates and times are subject to change throughout the season.

Starting with the Gamecock Invitational this weekend (February 26-28), Sunday’s games have moved up from their originally scheduled times. Carolina will now face No. 25 Duke at 12:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network+.

Shifting to next weekend’s Carolina Classic (March 5-7) in Chapel Hill, the Gamecocks will now play UConn and North Carolina twice. The Garnet and Black was originally set to face Elon, as well, over the course of the weekend.

Carolina will now open that weekend on March 5 at 1:30 p.m. against UConn. Tournament action continues the following day against the Tar Heels at 2:30 p.m. The weekend concludes with a doubleheader on Sunday against UConn and UNC starting at 10:00 a.m.

The Carolina Classic in Chapel Hill will not be open to the public. Both games against North Carolina will stream on ACCNX. The two games against the Huskies will not be streamed, but live stats will be provided for all four games through gamecocksonline.com.

If you receive ACCN from your TV provider, you will have access to ACCNX via the ESPN App.

Lastly, game times for South Carolina’s series against Kentucky in Lexington (May 7-9) have been finalized, as well. Carolina will open the series on Friday with a 6:00 p.m. first pitch before continuing the trio of games against the Wildcats the following day at 2:00 p.m. The series finale is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. that Sunday.

All three games will stream on SEC Network+.

For home games, per South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order of July 29, 2020, stadiums and athletics venues were permitted to open and exceed the order’s guidelines if the department “can satisfactorily demonstrate an ability to comply with federal and state COVID-19 procedures and protocols to the Department of Commerce.”

Capacity at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field for this season will be reduced to approximately 400 ticketed patrons (28 percent of normal capacity) with a ticket pod system utilized. There will be approximately six feet of distance between the pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times at the stadium, and patrons also will be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

All home Gamecock Athletics events are mobile-only ticketing, allowing for reduced contact at points of entry and greater flexibility to make adjustments should scheduling changes arise. The move also provides fans with more control in how they access, transfer, resell or return tickets. Fans will no longer receive a printed ticket booklet or have the option to print at home.

While the Athletics Department welcomes fans to its home events, it also understands that many fans may choose to delay their return to its venues. As part of the “Reinvest for Success” campaign launched on August 10, any season ticket holders who would like a refund of their 2021 season tickets and any ticket-related expenses due to fears of COVID-19 can receive one while retaining their right to renew those tickets in 2022. Fans are encouraged to contact The Gamecock Club with any questions.