Argonauts sign former Gamecock offensive lineman

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed former Gamecock offensive lineman Blake Camper.

Camper, 24, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2019 but waived as part of the team’s final cuts in August.

The 6’8, 309-pound lineman played four seasons at The University of South Carolina (2015-2018) and played 40 career regular-season games for the Gamecocks at right tackle. The Virginia native was selected by his peers as one of four winners of the Unselfish Award for the Gamecock offense.