Carolina’s Wes Clarke named SEC Co-Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Wes Clarke of the Gamecock team has been named the Southeastern Conference’s Co-Player of the Week, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

Clarke, who also was named the National Player of the Week by Perfect Game and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball, had a mammoth opening weekend for the Gamecocks, hitting .700 with a 1.800 slugging percentage, a .800 on-base percentage, seven runs scored, nine RBI, two doubles and three home runs in three wins. Clarke was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored, four RBI and a three-run home run on Opening Day. He then went 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI on Saturday, also scoring three runs in the win. Clarke reached base three times in the series finale, walking twice, scoring a run and hitting a double in the 5-1 victory.

Clarke shares the honor with Ole Miss’ Peyton Chatagnier. Mississippi State’s Landon Sims and Arkansas’ Caleb Bolden shared Pitcher of the Week honors while LSU’s Dylan Crews earned SEC Freshman of the Week.

Clarke and the Gamecocks host Winthrop Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 22) at 4 p.m. at Founders Park.