DHEC: 718 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 21 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 718 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases 437,806 with 7,436 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 15,095 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 6.6%.

According to the department, 792, 695 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.