Gamecock baseball officially adds Texas to 2021 schedule

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team will travel to Austin, Texas, and UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face Texas on March 12-14, announced Tuesday. All three games will be televised on the Longhorn Network.

Both schools had the fourth weekend of the 2021 season open and have agreed to a home-and-home series with the Longhorns visiting Founders Park in 2022.

Texas is ranked No. 19 in the D1Baseball.com rankings and were 14-3 last season. The Longhorns played in the State Farm Collegiate Classic in Arlington, Texas, this past weekend, falling to Mississippi State, Arkansas and Ole Miss. No. 17 Carolina now has eight top-25 teams on its schedule (No. 1 Ole Miss, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Mississippi State, No. 7 Florida, No. 11 LSU, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 19 Texas).

The Gamecocks have faced Texas three times in their history, with all three matchups coming in the College World Series. The teams met twice in the 1975 CWS and in the 2002 championship game in Omaha.

Carolina hosts Winthrop this afternoon at 4 p.m. in Founders Park.