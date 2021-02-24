Clarke Named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf National Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. (USC) – Junior Wes Clarke of the University of South Carolina baseball team has been named the D1Baseball/AstroTurf National Player of the Week, the website announced this afternoon.

Clarke had a monster week in four wins for the Gamecocks. He was 10-for-13 with six home runs, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles, 30 total bases and seven walks. Clarke had a 2.308 slugging percentage and a .850 on-base percentage in a sweep of Dayton and a midweek win over Winthrop.

In the Winthrop win, Clarke hit three home runs, becoming the first Gamecock to hit three in a game since Justin Smoak vs. USC Upstate in 2008. He also had a pair of homers in Saturday’s 12-5 win over Dayton.

Clarke adds to his award total that includes the Perfect Game National Player of the Week, a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week and the SEC Co-Player of the Week. Clarke leads the SEC in batting average, home runs, runs scored, total bases, walks, on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

Carolina and Clemson open a three-game series this Friday (Feb. 26) with a 4 p.m. start at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.