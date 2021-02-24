DHEC: 896 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 896 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 438,861 with 7,460 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 16,333 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.8%.

According to the department, 792,695 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.