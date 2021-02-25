DHEC: 921 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 42 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 921 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 additional deaths in the Palmetto State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in South Carolina to 440,517 with 7,502 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 26,810 molecular test results from the latest testing period, which yielded a percent positive rate of 8.4%.

According to DHEC, 890,666 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in South Carolina so far.

For the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in the Palmetto State, visit scdhec.gov/covid19.