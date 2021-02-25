Riverbanks Zoo’s free Wild About Recycling event this Saturday!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden wants you to get wild about recycling this Saturday!

The free recycling event, which is only for Lexington and Richland County residents, goes from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

You can drop off specific materials at the Zoo’s Greystone Entrance.

Below is a list of materials you can recycle:

Electronics

Computers

Printers

TVs

Phones & more

Limit: 8 items per household

Paper to shred

Limit: 5 boxes or bags per household

Scrap metals

Appliances

Bicycles

Metal chairs

Metal shelving

Lawn mowers (must be free of gas and oil) & more

No refrigerators, freezers, AC units or other items with freon

Tires

Car

Light trucks

Bikes

Wheel barrows

Limit: 8 items per household

Used cooking oils

Used cooking oils must be in sealed containers

Officials say materials generated from businesses will not be accepted.

If you have any questions, you can call Richland County Recycling at 803-576-2467.