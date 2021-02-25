Riverbanks Zoo’s free Wild About Recycling event this Saturday!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Riverbanks Zoo & Garden wants you to get wild about recycling this Saturday!
The free recycling event, which is only for Lexington and Richland County residents, goes from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
You can drop off specific materials at the Zoo’s Greystone Entrance.
Below is a list of materials you can recycle:
Electronics
- Computers
- Printers
- TVs
- Phones & more
- Limit: 8 items per household
Paper to shred
- Limit: 5 boxes or bags per household
Scrap metals
- Appliances
- Bicycles
- Metal chairs
- Metal shelving
- Lawn mowers (must be free of gas and oil) & more
- No refrigerators, freezers, AC units or other items with freon
Tires
- Car
- Light trucks
- Bikes
- Wheel barrows
- Limit: 8 items per household
Used cooking oils
- Used cooking oils must be in sealed containers
Officials say materials generated from businesses will not be accepted.
If you have any questions, you can call Richland County Recycling at 803-576-2467.